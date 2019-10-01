Boykin caught all three of his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Browns.

Sunday was a step in the right direction for Boykin, who recorded season-highs in receptions and yards while adding his second touchdown of the season. Boykin went catchless in Week 3, so this was a notable improvement for the rookie. However, his snap count (21) dropped to his lowest since Week 1 in Miami, while Seth Roberts and Willie Snead played significantly more snaps. Boykin remains just below the fantasy radar at this point due to his muted role in the offense.

