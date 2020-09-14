Boykin caught three of his four targets for 37 yards Sunday against the Browns.

The second-year wideout was mostly efficient with his targets, but it's the one target he missed that sticks out as he had a ball bounce off his hands in the end zone for what would have been a touchdown. Still, Boykin had the most snaps of any Ravens receiver and saw the second-most targets. Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews remain the primary pass-catchers for the Ravens, but there's room in the offense for Boykin to take the next step and become a consistent contributor. He and the Ravens will go to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 2.