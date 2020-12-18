Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Boykin "on track" to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Wide receivers Marquise Brown and James Proche received the same vote of confidence from Harbaugh. Boykin was listed as a close contact to an infected person, and as long as he continues to test negative, he'll be in the lineup for Sunday's AFC clash. Dez Bryant will also be back in the lineup, so Boykin could see his reps decrease after consecutive games with higher than a 70 percent snap share.