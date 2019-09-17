Ravens' Miles Boykin: Trending up
Boykin caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Although his offensive production hasn't showed it, Boykin garnered more opportunities in Week 2 by playing 38 snaps (48 percent) compared to just 18 snaps (23 percent) in Week 1. Chris Moore and Seth Roberts both suffered sizable hits to their respective workloads as a result, signalling that Boykin may be pulling away as the No. 3 wide receiver. With an expected shootout on tap in Week 3 versus the Chiefs, Boykin should have a chance to establish himself and could be a cheap option in DFS, and he's worth a stash in deeper season-long leagues.
