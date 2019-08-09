Boykin caught four of nine targets for 39 yards in his preseason debut Thursday against the Jaguars.

It was an up-and-down night from the rookie, who caught under 50 percent of his targets but also made a highlight-worthy play on a 24-yard gain. Boykin, who has tremendous athleticism at his size, has routinely impressed in training camp and has a strong chance at earning a role in the offense despite an inconsistent debut. And, in fairness, some of Boykin's lackluster catch rate Thursday can be attributed to shaky accuracy from Baltimore's backup quarterbacks. Boykin will look to translate his strong practice showings into in-game production Thursday against Green Bay.