Boykin was held without a catch on one target Sunday against the Patriots.

The rookie played just 39 percent of the snaps after seeing playing over half the offensive snaps in each of his previous two games. Boykin had just one target and was held without a catch for a third time this season. It's likely not a coincidence that Boykin's usage went up when fellow rookie Marquise Brown was sidelined and fell back off when Brown returned Sunday. Boykin should continue to see a minor role in the Baltimore passing game now that Brown is healthy.