Ravens' Miles Boykin: Usage falls off
Boykin was held without a catch on one target Sunday against the Patriots.
The rookie played just 39 percent of the snaps after seeing playing over half the offensive snaps in each of his previous two games. Boykin had just one target and was held without a catch for a third time this season. It's likely not a coincidence that Boykin's usage went up when fellow rookie Marquise Brown was sidelined and fell back off when Brown returned Sunday. Boykin should continue to see a minor role in the Baltimore passing game now that Brown is healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 RB Preview: Add Jones
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 10 including how to prioritize...
-
Top Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Surviving byes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...