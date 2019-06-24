Boykin (hamstring) is expected to have a key role in Baltimore's passing game as a rookie, Mike Preston of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Ravens selected Boykin and Marquise Brown with two of their first three picks in this year's draft, acknowledging that they needed a major overhaul at receiver. Both Boykin and Brown were limited at minicamp due to injury, and according to Preston, their absence exposed the team's lack of talent at the position and painted a bleak picture of what the receiving corps would look like without them. Boykin, a big-bodied possession receiver with 4.42 speed, is expected to be a chain-mover and red zone target in the offense once healthy. He will need to be a quick study in training camp to make up for the time lost to injury, however.