Moses (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan reports.

The veteran tackle already missed one game with a shoulder issue this year, and he may have re-aggravated his injury during the Ravens' Week 8 win over the Cardinals. Moses' chances to play Sunday seem to be slim, as he was unable to practice all week. Patrick Mekari is expected to start at right tackle if Moses can't suit up this weekend.