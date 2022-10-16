site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-morgan-moses-forced-out-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Morgan Moses: Forced out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moses (heel) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants.
Moses started the first five games of the season after joining up with Baltimore in March. With the veteran out, expect rookie Daniel Faalele to step in at right tackle for the time being.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read