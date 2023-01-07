site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Morgan Moses: Good go go
Moses (biceps) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
Moses injured his biceps in Week 17, but it ultimately looks like the issue is not too serious. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role at right tackle.
