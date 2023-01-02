site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Morgan Moses: Injures biceps Sunday
Moses suffered a biceps injury during Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
Moses was in and out of the contest in the second half before the Ravens made a ruling on his status. In Moses' stead, Patrick Mekari will fill in at right tackle with the No. 1 unit.
