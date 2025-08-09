The Ravens are slated to sign Gaskin to a contract after he tried out with the team Saturday, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.

Gaskin figures to provide Baltimore with some depth at running back during training camp, with all of Keaton Mitchell (undisclosed), Rasheen Ali (undisclosed) and Marcus Major (concussion) dealing with injury. The Ravens have a deep backfield behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, however, making a path for Gaskin to a spot on the regular-season roster difficult to imagine.