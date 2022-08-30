McCrary (knee) netted three negative rushing yards on two carries in Baltimore's preseason game Saturday.
McCrary appears to be healthy after leaving the Ravens' previous preseason outing against the Cardinals with an unspecified knee injury. However, the undrafted back ultimately saw action on just one drive Saturday, with his second rushing attempt stopped behind the line of scrimmage for a four-yard loss. McCrary's mere 14 offensive snaps don't spell well for his chances to make Baltimore's 53-man roster heading into final cuts Tuesday.