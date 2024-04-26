The Ravens selected Wiggins in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 30th overall.

Wiggins is awfully skinny at 6-foot-1, 173 pounds, and with such a light frame comes reasonable concerns about run defense. He won't turn 21 until Aug. 28, however, and his frame clearly has room to add some weight if necessary. Wiggins can add mass to his frame with time, but the other cornerbacks in this class can't acquire what Wiggins has innately: elite speed (4.28-second 40) and proven coverage ability. He was the top defender on a smothering Clemson pass defense in 2023, and the Ravens have to be one of the best teams in the league for developing defensive talents. Perhaps he's a slight project, but Wiggins should fully arrive for Baltimore at some point in the near future.