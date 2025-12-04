Wiggins (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Wiggins missed the end of Baltimore's Thanksgiving loss to the Bengals due to a foot injury. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Wiggins is day-to-day, and the second-year cornerback's limited practice session Wednesday supports that assessment. The extent to which Wiggins is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup versus Pittsburgh should become more clear with his status during the Ravens' next two practice sessions.