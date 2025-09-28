Wiggins was carted to the locker room after suffering an elbow injury during Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is questionable to return, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins appeared to sustain the injury while tackling Isiah Pacheco early in the fourth quarter. He's considered questionable to return, but Wiggins is unlikely to return to the contest given that he was carted off the field and the deficit that the Ravens face. T.J. Tampa and Keyon Martin will see more work with the first-team defense due to the absences of Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey (calf).