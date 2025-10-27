Ravens' Nate Wiggins: Dealing with groin issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (groin) was considered to be a limited participant at Monday's walkthrough.
Wiggins popped up on the estimated injury report with an apparent groin issue. The cornerback recorded seven total tackles (six solo) and an interception in Sunday's 30-16 win over Chicago, and he may have suffered the injury in the process. Wiggins will have two more chances to log a full session before Thursday Night Football against Miami.