Wiggins (elbow) logged five tackles (three solo) during Baltimore's 44-10 loss to Houston on Sunday.

Wiggins suffered an elbow injury during the Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, but the 2024 first-rounder was cleared to play against the Texans after logging a full practice Friday. Sunday marked the second time that Wiggins logged at least five stops this season, and he is up to 17 tackles (12 solo) and four pass defenses (including one interception) through the first five games of the 2025 campaign.