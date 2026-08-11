Ravens' Nate Wiggins: Injures leg Tuesday

Wiggins was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice after suffering a left leg injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Per the report, the Ravens' top cornerback couldn't put any weight on his left leg when heading into the team facility, which suggests he'll miss some time. For his part, coach Jesse Minter declined afterward to provide a timetable on when Wiggins might return to the field or specify his injury. "I think there's optimism," Minter noted. "But we'll look at it [and] we'll see where it's at."