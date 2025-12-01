Head coach Jon Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Wiggins (foot) is considered day-to-day, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year pro from Clemson exited the Week 13 loss to the Bengals due to a foot injury, but it now appears he avoided a serious issue. Wiggins is an integral part of Baltimore's secondary, recording 47 total tackles and nine passes defensed, including three interceptions, across 12 appearances this season. His practice participation throughout the week will likely offer the best indication of whether he can play in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Steelers.