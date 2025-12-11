Ravens' Nate Wiggins: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (foot) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Wiggins hurt his foot Week 13 versus the Bengals and logged an LP/LP/FP practice progression last week before being cleared to suit up against Pittsburgh. His limited practice Wednesday sets him on the same trajectory for this week. Assuming he hasn't suffered a setback, chances are Wiggins will be available for his usual starting role Sunday versus Cincinnati.