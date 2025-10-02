Wiggins (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Wiggins appeared to suffer a severe elbow injury during the Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs after he was carted off the field. He was unable to practice Wednesday, but his ability to practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday is a sign that the injury is not as serious as once feared. Friday's practice report will provide insight on Wiggins chances of suiting up for Sunday's home bout against the Texans. Jaire Alexander, T.J. Tampa and Keyon Martin could play a key role in the Ravens' secondary for Sunday's game if one or more of Wiggins, Chidobe Aquzie (hamstring) and Marlon Humphrey (calf) were to be sidelined.