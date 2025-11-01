Wiggins registered six tackles (four solo) during the Ravens' 28-6 win over the Dolphins on Thursday.

Wiggins was tied for the third most tackles on the Ravens on Thursday. He was one of four Baltimore defenders to play all 64 defensive snaps, which is the first time he's played every single defensive snap this season. After opening the regular season with 19 tackles (13 solo) and four pass defenses (one interception) through six games, Wiggins has posted 13 tackles (10 solo) and an interception in the two contests since the Ravens' Week 7 bye.