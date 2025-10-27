Wiggins recorded seven total tackles (six solo) and an interception in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Bears.

The second-year pro from Clemson made a huge impact during Sunday's win, setting a new personal best with seven total tackles. Additionally, he picked off Caleb Williams in the fourth quarter to help secure Baltimore's first win since Week 2. Wiggins is starting to emerge as one of the league's premier outside cornerbacks, recording 26 total tackles and five passes defended, including two interceptions, through seven games this season. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks in the Week 9 matchup against the Dolphins.