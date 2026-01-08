Wiggins recorded 76 total tackles (57 solo) and 14 passes defensed, including three interceptions, over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

The 2024 first-round pick from Clemson proved why he's considered one of the NFL's top emerging corners in 2025, leading Baltimore in passes defensed and tying for the 12th-most league-wide. Wiggins played a career-high 1,024 defensive snaps this season, resulting in personal bests in total tackles, passes defensed and interceptions. The 22-year-old remains under contract next season and is expected to continue blossoming as one of the league's premier boundary cornerbacks in 2026.