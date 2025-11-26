Ravens' Nate Wiggins: Two stops against Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins recorded two tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Jets.
Wiggins has been very active in recent weeks, with Sunday's performance marking his lowest tackle total since Week 6. He's been on the field for at least 98 percent of defensive snaps for five straight games, and should be in for a good Week 13 showing against a pass-heavy Bengals' offense.
