Wiggins (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Wiggins hurt his foot in the Ravens' Week 13 loss to the Bengals, but will be good to go for Sunday's rematch with the division rival as they battle for a chance at the AFC North title. The outside cornerback has logged 94 percent of defensive snaps or higher since Week 6, except for Week 13, where he exited early. The 2024 first-rounder will look to get back on track with consecutive games of his now expected volume.