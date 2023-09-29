Agholor is expected to serve as Baltimore's No. 2 wide receiver Sunday against the Browns with both Odell Beckham (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Bateman is sitting out for the first time this season, while Beckham will miss his second straight contest. The latter's absence paved the way for Agholor to play a season-best 72 percent of the offensive snaps in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts in Week 3, with the 30-year-old finishing with four catches for 39 yards on four targets. With Bateman now joining Beckham on the sideline, Agholor could be third in the pecking order for targets behind No. 1 wideout Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews. Devin Duvernay and practice-squad member Laquon Treadwell are also likely to see snaps alongside Flowers and Agholor in three-receiver sets.