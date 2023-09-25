Agholor caught all four of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's loss to Indianapolis.

The veteran saw plenty of playing time Sunday with Odell Beckham (ankle) sidelined as Agholor played the second-most snaps among Baltimore receivers, behind only Zay Flowers. Rashod Bateman played 50 snaps as well, signaling that Baltimore was comfortable with having three wide receivers as its base personnel. Agholor caught everything thrown his way and is up to nine catches for 102 yards and a touchdown over his last two games. Beckham is not expected to miss extended time, but if he remains out again in Week 4, Agholor would project to see a high snap share again.