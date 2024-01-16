Agholor finished the regular season with 35 catches for 381 yards and four touchdowns on 45 targets.

The veteran was a reliable target in the Ravens passing game as he notched a strong 78 percent catch rate over a 45-target sample. Agholor was primarily used on short and intermediate routes, as evidenced by his 8.8 ADoT. He also had a low target-per-route percentage of 13.1, which ranked in the 17th percentile among receivers. In fairness, Baltimore had plenty of mouths to feed with the likes of Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham, Mark Andrews (pre-injury) and Rashod Bateman all in the fold. Agholor signed with Baltimore as a free agent in 2023 on a one-year deal, so his future with the team is uncertain beyond this season. He projects to have a similar role if he returns next season, but the 30-year-old could opt to hit the market in hopes of landing with a team that will feature him more. Agholor's season is not yet finished, though, as the Ravens host the Texans in the Divisional Round on Saturday.