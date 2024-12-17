Agholor was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice due to a concussion.

Agholor played 17 of the Ravens' 59 offensive snaps and caught his lone target for a 26-yard gain in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Giants, but the veteran receiver was diagnosed with a concussion at some point after the game. The Ravens are facing a quick turnaround for Week 16 with a Saturday game against the Texans, so Agholor could struggle to clear the five-step protocol in time to play this weekend. If Agholor is forced to miss his first game of the season, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker would likely be in store for extra snaps behind the top two wideouts on the roster, Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Diontae Johnson was reinstated from his one-game suspension Monday but has been excused from team activities this week, which suggests that the Ravens aren't planning on making him active for Saturday's contest.