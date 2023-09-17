Agholor caught five of six targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals.

Agholor took on a larger role after Odell Beckham (ankle) exited in the first half. After being held without a reception in his Baltimore debut, Agholor led the team in receiving yards in Week 2. His biggest catch was a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Agholor's a capable player with three 700-yard seasons under his belt, but carving a consistent role won't be easy in a passing game that also includes Beckham, 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers, 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews.