Agholor was held without a catch (one target) on 27 snaps against the Jaguars.

The veteran saw his snap count scale back Sunday as he dropped from 42 snaps against the Rams to just 27 (39 percent) against the Jags. Still, Sunday's game was more in line with Agholor's usage over the course of the season than his game against the Rams. Outside of the Rams game, Agholor has drawn two or fewer targets each week since Week 7. Baltimore's primary loadout at receiver consists of Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman, which does not leave much room for significant contributions from Agholor most weeks considering the offense's preference for bigger personal groupings that feature at least one tight end more often than not.