Agholor caught four of five targets for 64 yards Sunday against the Steelers.

After being held to one catch for four yards against the Browns in Week 4, Agholor rebounded with one of his best games of the season. It wasn't perfect, though, as a potential touchdown pass slipped through his fingers in the third quarter that could have put Baltimore up by two possessions. Still, Agholor played the second-most snaps among the Raven receivers even with Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham returning from injury. The Ravens take on the Titans in London in Week 6.