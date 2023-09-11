Agholor was held without a catch on 24 snaps Sunday against the Texans.

It was a fruitless Baltimore debut for Agholor, who played a reserve role while three other Ravens receivers logged more snaps. It's worth noting that Rashod Bateman only narrowly edged out Agholor in snaps, but Agholor still went the entire game without drawing a target. Baltimore had a low passing volume on the afternoon overall, though Agholor failing to garner any attention from Lamar Jackson even without Mark Andrews available does not bode well for his fantasy relevance at this stage. Baltimore travels to Cincinnati to play the Bengals in Week 2.