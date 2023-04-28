The Ravens have added Odell Beckham and first-round pick Zay Flowers to their WR room since signing Agholor in March, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

At the time he signed, Agholor didn't appear to have much competition for a top-three role, with Rashod Bateman (foot) and Devin Duvernay (foot) being the only other Baltimore receivers with significant experience as starters in the NFL. The team always figured to add more talent, but the double-dip on large investments probably pushes Agholor down to fourth or fifth on the depth chart, which is where he spent a chunk of last season in New England, bouncing in and out of the starting lineup. The soon-to-be 30-year-old is at least secure in terms of his roster spot, as his one-year, $3.25 million contract reportedly is fully guaranteed.