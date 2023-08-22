Agholor didn't play in Monday's preseason game against Washington, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Fellow veteran receiver Devin Duvernay started and played six snaps, while Agholor was among the many players rested. It thus seems Agholor is on track for the No. 4 receiver spot behind Odell Beckham, Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers, which could mean a decent bit of playing time Week 1 against Houston if Bateman has limitations in his fist game back from a Lisfranc injury.
