The Ravens have signed Agholor to a one-year deal, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Per Zrebiec, Agholor's deal with Baltimore is for $3.25 million, with another $3 million potentially available to the 2015 first-rounder via incentives. In his second campaign with the Patriots, Agholor recorded 31 catches on 53 targets for 362 yards and two TDs in 2022, but with the Ravens the 29-year-old could see steadier target volume this coming season, while bolstering a wideout corps previously headed by Rashod Bateman (foot) and Devin Duvernay (foot).
