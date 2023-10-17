Aholor caught two of three targets for 40 yards Sunday against the Titans.

The veteran has now racked up six catches for 104 yards over the last two weeks. Agholor played 52 percent of the snaps, which was the second-most on the team among receivers, behind only Zay Flowers. With Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham off to slow starts, Agholor is settling in as the No.3 option in Baltimore's passing game. The Ravens take on the Lions at home in Week 7.