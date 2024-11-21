Agholor (illness) did not practice Thursday.

An illness prevented Agholor from participating in Thursday's session, but he'll have two more chances to practice and avoid an injury designation ahead of Monday's game against the Chargers. Agholor failed to haul in his lone target during the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Steelers, and through 11 regular-season games he's logged 13 catches (on 26 targets) for 205 yards and two touchdowns.