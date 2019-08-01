Grigsby inked an undisclosed contract with the Ravens on Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Grigsby will get a shot with a franchise that he's already familiar with, considering he was with the Ravens' practice squad in 2017. Last season the 27-year-old made 10 tackles in 12 appearances, primarily suiting up on special teams, spending time between the Lions and Patriots. Heading into the 2019 season, it's expected that he'll compete for a similar role with his new team during training camp.