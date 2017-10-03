Boyle had five receptions for 36 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

The tight ends were once again heavily involved in the passing game Sunday as Boyle and Ben Watson combined for 10 catches on 11 targets for a total of 79 yards. Boyle's ability as a blocker in the run game actually enabled him to play 71 percent of the offensive snaps compared to Watson's 62 percent. Watson is generally the more heavily targeted of the two Baltimore tight ends, but Boyle's volume is starting to trend in the right direction as he's seen seven passes thrown his way over the last two weeks after seeing just two targets in the first two games. Boyle has also caught every pass thrown his way this season.