Boyle (knee) was carted off to the locker room Sunday against the Patriots, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Boyle took a helmet near the knee area after catching a short pass and immediately crumpled to the turf. Considering the cart was brought out for the tight end immediately, Boyle will almost certainly be out for the rest of the game and likely beyond. Boyle had one catch for four yards before exiting.