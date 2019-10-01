Ravens' Nick Boyle: Catches lone target
Boyle caught his only target, a nine-yard gain, during Sunday's 40-25 loss to the Browns.
One game removed from leading the team in receiving, Boyle was not targeted multiple times for the first time since Week 3 of last season while sophomores Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst both received more opportunities. The Ravens emphasize getting the ball to their tight ends more than most teams, but with so many cooks in the kitchen -- and Andrews with a well-established rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson -- it's hard to rely on the down-depth-chart guys. Without a touchdown in his four-plus seasons, Boyle is not the kind of backup tight end who you can count on to fly under the radar and steal the occasional red-zone target.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...