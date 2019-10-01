Boyle caught his only target, a nine-yard gain, during Sunday's 40-25 loss to the Browns.

One game removed from leading the team in receiving, Boyle was not targeted multiple times for the first time since Week 3 of last season while sophomores Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst both received more opportunities. The Ravens emphasize getting the ball to their tight ends more than most teams, but with so many cooks in the kitchen -- and Andrews with a well-established rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson -- it's hard to rely on the down-depth-chart guys. Without a touchdown in his four-plus seasons, Boyle is not the kind of backup tight end who you can count on to fly under the radar and steal the occasional red-zone target.

