Ravens' Nick Boyle: Catches one pass
Boyle caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns
Boyle is an important piece for the Baltimore rushing attack, but his role as the No. 2 tight end doesn't lead to many targets. He's caught exactly one pass in each of Baltimore's five games since a Week 10 bye.
