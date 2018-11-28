Ravens' Nick Boyle: Catches two passes in win
Boyle caught both his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Boyle played a 73 percent snap share Sunday -- trailing only QB Lamar Jackson and the offensive line -- but the Ravens again leaned heavily on their run game with the rookie under center. Given his general lack of production this season and the offense's reliance on the run game with Joe Flacco (hip) sidelined, Boyle isn't worth fantasy consideration outside of the deepest of formats.
