Boyle caught two of three targets for 20 yards Sunday against the Texans.

Boyle came back to earth Sunday after posting 25.5 points in PPR scoring over his previous two games. He still tied for second on the team in targets against the Texans with three, putting him just one behind Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown for the team lead on the week. Boyle is up to 23 catches on 31 targets for 270 yards in 2019, which is an above-average role for a player primarily used for his blocking.