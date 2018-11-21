Ravens' Nick Boyle: Comes down with four catches
Boyle hauled in all four of his targets for a total of 36 yards during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati.
Boyle was one of the few targets in Baltimore that benefited from Lamar Jackson's start as he nabbed a season-high four catches. Still, the fourth-year player wasn't able to turn those into big gains - no completion going for more than 16 yards. Boyle's level of production in the passing game sets a fairly low bar and, even if Jackson starts in Joe Flacco's (hip) stead again, he's unlikely to be able to capitalize on a solid matchup against a Raiders defense that has been mediocre against the pass this season.
