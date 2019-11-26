Play

Boyle caught his only target, a seven-yard gain, during Monday's 45-6 win over the Rams.

The Ravens seem to be coming up with a prime-time offensive explosion every week, but Boyle has -- for the most part -- stayed out of it. The TE2 is getting WR2-level offensive snaps, at least 50 in five of his last seven games, but he's only mustered 15 catches during that span. In a run-heavy offense, his 24 catches and 277 yards both rank third on the team, but that's very little to hang your hat on, especially in Sunday's upcoming matchup against San Francisco's top-ranked pass defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories