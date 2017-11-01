Boyle (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Boyle is coming off his second best receiving performance of the season, having caught each of his four targets for 29 yards in Thursday's 40-0 win over the Dolphins. A Week 9 absence would be bad news for the Baltimore running game, but it wouldn't make much difference for the passing attack given that Maxx Williams (ankle) returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday.