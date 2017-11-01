Ravens' Nick Boyle: Dealing with toe injury
Boyle (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Boyle is coming off his second best receiving performance of the season, having caught each of his four targets for 29 yards in Thursday's 40-0 win over the Dolphins. A Week 9 absence would be bad news for the Baltimore running game, but it wouldn't make much difference for the passing attack given that Maxx Williams (ankle) returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday.
More News
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Team-leading reception total in win•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Two catches Sunday•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Snags two receptions Sunday•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Records just one reception Sunday•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Brings in five receptions Sunday•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Leads team in receiving Sunday•
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...